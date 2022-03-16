MyMichigan Health CEO, husband die in plane crash

A British pilot has died after the military jet he was testing crashed near Lake Como in northern Italy on Wednesday.The M-346 jet trainer aircraft, manufactured by the multinational aerospace company Leonardo, headquartered in Rome, was undergoing a test flight when it crashed into Monte Legnone in the Lombardy region just before midday.Both pilots managed to eject before the crash, according to reports, but only one survived. Instructor pilot Dave Ashley, 49, and a British national, was found dead. His Italian co-pilot, 53-year-old Giampaulo Goattin, was rescued from the mountain face and taken to hospital.Initial reports suggested Mr Goattin had...
