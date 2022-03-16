ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MyMichigan Health CEO, husband die in plane crash

By <p></p>
Houghton Lake Resorter
 3 days ago

MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery,...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com

WBAY Green Bay

Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash

(WSAW) - Diane Postler-Slattery, former president and COO of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and her husband Don died in a plane crash in northwest Florida Tuesday evening. WNEM-TV reports the crash happened about 7 p.m. The Cessna plane the couple was traveling in disappeared from radar about two miles from the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, where it was scheduled to land, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
WAUSAU, WI
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
KATU.com

Corvallis pilot dies in Florida plane crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Corvallis woman died Thursday when the aerobatic airplane she was piloting crashed in St. Augustine, Florida, according to the International Aerobatic Club. According to the IAC Chapter 77, she had piloted her aircraft all the way to the St. Augustine airport, but in the events...
CORVALLIS, OR
KESQ

Sala poisoned by exhaust fumes before dying in plane crash

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — A jury has concluded that Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was “deeply unconscious” after being poisoned by exhaust fumes before dying from severe head and chest injuries in a plane crash in 2019. Sala died when the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel. He was flying to join his new team, Cardiff, in Wales after signing from French club Nantes. The jury at an inquest at Bournemouth Town Hall found that Sala was a passenger on a private plane being flown by a pilot who did not have the correct authority to fly at night. The plane broke up when it crashed into the sea.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Lombardy plane crash: British test pilot dies as military jet hits mountain

A British pilot has died after the military jet he was testing crashed near Lake Como in northern Italy on Wednesday.The M-346 jet trainer aircraft, manufactured by the multinational aerospace company Leonardo, headquartered in Rome, was undergoing a test flight when it crashed into Monte Legnone in the Lombardy region just before midday.Both pilots managed to eject before the crash, according to reports, but only one survived. Instructor pilot Dave Ashley, 49, and a British national, was found dead. His Italian co-pilot, 53-year-old Giampaulo Goattin, was rescued from the mountain face and taken to hospital.Initial reports suggested Mr Goattin had...
ACCIDENTS
News On 6

OHP: 3 People Die In Grant County Plane Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an aircraft crashed and killed three people in Grant County. Authorities said the aircraft was seen falling from the sky until it hit the ground around 4:30 p.m. Thursday just southwest of Pond Creek. The pilot, identified as 59-year-old William Lauber, as well as the...
GRANT COUNTY, OK
Morning Sun

MyMichigan names CEO after death of leader

MyMichigan Health has named its executive vice president to temporarily head the healthcare organization after the death of its president in a plane crash last week. Gregory Rogers, formerly vice president and chief operating officer, became president and CEO on Tuesday, delaying a planned retirement while a search is conducted.
MIDLAND, MI

