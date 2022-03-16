ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cardiff fight back to beat stuttering Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MsZd_0ehK5LJL00

Stoke’s long wait for a win went on after they let a first-half lead slip before slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff.

Michael O’Neill’s side have not won since they beat Swansea 3-0 on February 8 and defeat extended their winless run to nine games, while the home side made it 10 points in their last four.

Cardiff created more chances in the early stages and forced Jack Bonham in the Stoke goal to move quickly to palm away a cross from Cody Drameh after seven minutes.

Bonham then had to be even more decisive in the 21st minute when Joel Bagan got free eight yards out in front of goal and hammered in a shot that the Stoke keeper tipped over the bar.

To underline how significant a save that was, two minutes later the visitors took the lead.

Perry Ng gave away the ball on the right edge of his area and two passes later Lewis Baker was able to steady himself and fire a 25-yard shot through a crowd of players to beat Alex Smithies in the home goal.

That goal was largely against the run of play and drew an immediate response out of the home side, with Mark Harris latching onto a through ball on the edge of the area but missing the target.

Tommy Doyle then levelled things up in the 39th minute as he finished off a great move down the left flank. Harris made the initial running and Bagan flicked on to Doyle who finished with his left foot.

That was his second goal since arriving from Manchester City in January and another loanee, Jordan Hugill, notched his third two minutes before the break.

Drameh lost control of the ball 30 yards out but joined Hugill in hunting down the Stoke defenders. Taylor Harwood-Bellis was then caught in possession by Drameh on the edge of his area and Hugill banged in his side’s second goal of the night.

Stoke came out more positively in the second half as they looked to get back on level terms and had a strong period of pressure in the 69th minute, forcing Smithies into two saves from a string of corners.

The introduction of Mario Vrancic gave the Stoke midfield a considerable boost and he also forced Smithies into a save 10 minutes from time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hartlepool fight back to beat Harrogate

David Ferguson’s fourth Sky Bet League Two goal of the season fired Hartlepool to a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate. Ferguson settled matters in the 62nd minute after a spectacular first-half Luke Molyneux strike had cancelled out Luke Armstrong’s goal for the hosts. The latter netted in the 21st...
SOCCER
newschain

Halifax fight back to down Dover

Halifax came from behind to beat rock-bottom Dover 2-1 and keep their National League promotion challenge on track. The Shaymen, who are now unbeaten in five league matches, closed the gap on third-placed Wrexham to a single point. Dover, who have won just once all season, stunned the hosts by...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bonham
Person
Joel Bagan
Person
Alex Smithies
Person
Jordan Hugill
Person
Perry Ng
newschain

Jacob Brown stars as Stoke beat Millwall

Jacob Brown inspired a much-needed 2-0 victory over Millwall to relieve pressure on Stoke boss Michael O’Neill. Without a win in eight league games entering the fixture, the Potters took an early lead through Brown’s accurate header and doubled their advantage through a George Saville own goal after the hour mark.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#Stuttering#Of The Night#Uk#Swansea 3 0
newschain

Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr

Arbroath kept up the pressure at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship with a 1-0 win over Ayr, who finished with 10 men at a blustery Gayfield Park. Jack Hamilton thought he had given Arbroath – beaten 3-0 by Inverness last time out – an early lead, but saw his goal ruled out by an offside flag.
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou delighted to deliver ‘statement’ Celtic win against Ross County

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic delivered a “statement” 4-0 win over 10-man Ross County that boosted them six points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the first two goals of a successive Parkhead hat-trick with fellow attacker Daizen Maeda also on the score sheet before Staggies defender Kayne Ramsay was shown a straight red for a foul on Tom Rogic, and all this with just 28 minutes gone.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ben Garner says Swindon lacked intensity in defeat at Crawley

Swindon boss Ben Garner felt his side paid dearly for a lack of intensity as the Robins suffered a 3-1 defeat at Crawley to drop to seventh in League Two. A 50th-minute goal from Josh Davison cancelled out Kwesi Appiah’s first-half opener for Crawley, but late goals from Tom Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson left Garner reflecting on a “missed opportunity” for his side.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy