Social Media Slams Zuckerberg's Instagram's NFT Plan

"This is the beginning..."

It was four simple words appearing on Twitter, one of many social media comments in response to news that NFTs or or non-fungible tokens, will be coming to Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, parent company of Facebook and the picture and video sharing app.

'It's A Beautiful Day in the Metaverse'

Zuckerberg didn't go into detail, but he did say that "over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time [you’ll] be able to mint things within that environment.”

As with just about everything, the reaction amongst the Twitterati included support, condemnation and serious amounts of snark.

There was one individual who skipped words entirely and instead posted a clip of the children's TV show host Mister Rogers putting on a clown mask.

"@Meta please stay away from blockchain, not your thing," one commenter said.

"About time," another person tweeted. "If you don't jump on the #NFT train, you're getting left behind. Far behind."

"If NFTs on Instagram means a pump of people into the market, we might just see one of the biggest bulls yet," another commenter said.

And speaking of Twitter, a few posters noted that earlier this year the microblogging site introduced a feature that allowed some users set an NFT as their own profile picture.

'I Amuse You?'

There's the person who posted a clip of Ray Liotta's character from "Goodfellas" laughing it up with his mob buddies.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a video posted on the app in December that "we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a wider audience."

"I think it’s an interesting place that we can play…and also a way to hopefully help creators,” he said.

"Wherever there is money to be made, Zuck is also there :)," a commenter tweeted.

"Even if Instagram officially brings NFTs to their platform, will that change the fact that probably 85% of Instagram projects are rugs?," one person asked "Will that change the fact that you can’t even type the word NFT in a comment section without a bot spam attack…"

Another person said "Don't underestimate Instagram becoming a new hub for NFT conversations."

"Instagram is primarily a visual platform that is ripe for propelling NFTs to the stratosphere," the commenter added.