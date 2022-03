In 1972, seven-year-old Steven Stayner was kidnapped by a pedophile named Kenneth Parnell in Merced, California. Stayner was then held prisoner until he was 14. Three weeks before Christmas 1972, the course of Steven Stayner’s life would change forever. Raised in the peaceful suburbs of Merced, California, the 7-year-old was shuffling home from school on just another Monday — when he was kidnapped by Texas-born drifter Kenneth Parnell and held captive for seven years.

