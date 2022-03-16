ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Metronomy’s Anna Prior’s uplifting new song, ‘Easier Alone’

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetronomy’s Anna Prior has released her second solo single today (March 16) – listen to ‘Easier Alone’ below. It’s released on the Metronomy drummer’s newly launched label ‘Beat Place’ and follows on from last year’s debut, ‘Thank You For...

