ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Breaks His Silence on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 hours ago

By changing its name to Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report last October, Facebook wanted to direct the spotlight away from the company after a withering series of blunders and Congressional investigations.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine immediately brought the spotlight back to the social media giant, which once again finds itself at the center of debates on a global political and geopolitical event.

Basically, it's back to square one for Mark Zuckerberg's company, which has always wanted to be the place where the debate takes place and where people meet.

But it's probably not the type of encounter of which Zuckerberg was thinking.

From the first days of the Russian war on Feb. 24, Facebook found itself under pressure from the Ukrainian authorities to block Russian outlets disseminating President Vladimir Putin's propaganda on its platforms.

The company, which wants to show it has learned the lessons of its past controversial practices, reacted promptly by announcing it had detected and blocked Russian networks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqRPL_0ehK4zDG00
Scott Peterson/Getty Images

New Controversies

The social media giant then banned access to Facebook in Europe from Russian state media and banned Russian entities from advertising on its platforms.

The group has also refused Moscow's demands to relax all these anti-Russian measures.

Moscow immediately blocked access to Facebook in Russia. The Californian firm did not comply, and doubled down in the opposite direction.

If Facebook did not say that it took sides with the Ukrainians, its actions spoke for the group, which thus seemed to want at all costs to be on the side of the majority of world opinion.

Facebook even went so far as to relax its own policy against calls for violence by allowing users in Ukraine and a few countries in Europe to exchange and post messages calling for the murder of President Putin and Russian soldiers. This from the company which declared in 2018 that it was against violence.

It is therefore a new Facebook, which agrees to be used as a weapon for violence.

"The fact is, if we applied our standard content policies without any adjustments we would now be removing content from ordinary Ukrainians expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces, which would rightly be viewed as unacceptable," Nick Clegg, the new face and new voice of Facebook, defended the firm's position on Twitter.

"There is no change at all in our policies on hate speech as far as the Russian people are concerned. We will not tolerate Russophobia or any kind of discrimination, harassment or violence towards Russians on our platform."

Regardless, we are far from a statement repeated many times before by the company after the platform was blamed for worsening ethnic tensions and sparking violence in various parts of the world.

"Facebook stands against hate and violence," Alex Warofka, product policy manager, wrote in a blog post on Nov. 5, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dq1WK_0ehK4zDG00
Getty Images/TheStreet

'Terrible War'

The company thus finds itself again in the hot seat.

Zuckerberg got the message. After more than two weeks of silence, the young billionaire has just spoken about this Russian invasion, which he called a "terrible war."

In his first public comments, Zuckerberg said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is "a “massively destabilizing world event."

The entrepreneur was speaking on Tuesday at the South by Southwest technology and entertainment conference being held in Austin, Texas.

He had dialed in by videoconference for a conversation with entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" host Daymond John.

The subject of the discussion was the metaverse and web3, the new generation of the internet. But Zuckerberg insisted on mentioning Russia and Ukraine first.

“I just wanted to mention it up front and just share my support for everyone in Ukraine,” he said. “I know it’s a bit weird to have a conversation about the future and the metaverse and Web3 and all these exciting things with everything else going on.”

"It's really tough to find the right words that really mean anything in a situation like this," adding that the company wants to make sure its services are up and running in the region so Ukrainians can continue using them.

In doing so, Zuckerberg has thus broken with his silence of the last few months, which was aimed at no longer expressing himself on political issues.

He leaves this task now to Nick Clegg, the former British deputy vice prime minister.

But we have to believe that Zuckerberg will have a hard time putting new distance between himself and the controversies shaking Facebook, particularly about its content moderation policy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daymond John
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nick Clegg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian World#Meta Platforms#Ukrainian#Anti Russian#Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy