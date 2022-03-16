Runaway leaders Kelty Hearts held by struggling Albion

Struggling Albion held cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts to a 0-0 draw.

Hearts had already beaten Albion 3-0 and 6-1 this season and went into the game with a 14-point lead at the top of the division.

But the visitors had to settle for a point this time after being reduced to 10 men by Kieran Ngwenya’s second-half red card.

Albion went close when Kyle Doherty curled his shot just wide of the far post.

But Rovers almost fell behind immediately when the ball broke for Joe Cardle in the box.

His effort was cleared off the line by James McGowan.

Sean Fagan and Charlie Reilly were just off target as Albion finished the first half on top, and they could not make their numerical advantage count after the break.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox