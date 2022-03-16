ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Brittany Mahomes shares more of wedding

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyQAJ_0ehK3sDE00

MAUI, Hawaii — Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes are sharing more about their star-studded wedding in Maui with fans.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tied the knot with his high school girlfriend over the weekend. Until now very few pictures have been released from the wedding.

Brittany shared new pictures of her stunning gown by Versace. The images the bride posted on Instagram show the back of the amazing dress featuring a massive bow and train.

She also carried a bouquet of white flowers.

Time running out to claim Powerball jackpots

In another picture, fans can see just how long her veil was for the wedding as it spreads out in front of the camera.

Eonline published pictures of the actual wedding ceremony .

They show Brittany walking down the aisle, and the married couple’s first kiss. Other photos show the wedding party wearing different gowns in the same sky blue color, as well as Jackson Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Patrick’s other groomsmen wearing grey suits.

Brittany also shared a picture of her flower girls, including daughter Sterling driving a sky blue mini cooper super sport down the aisle in her Instagram Stories.

The happy couple is now on their honeymoon, according to pictures Brittany posted to Instagram Stories. The location is not public, but pictures did show them on a private plane toasting with champagne and another relaxing in a convertible.

