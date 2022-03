PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being blamed for higher gasoline prices in the Bay Area and across the country, logistics experts predict increasing costs could soon be felt at supermarkets. It seems like every day the price of gas is going up across the state, with big jumps happening in the last two weeks. On Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in California jumped up $0.13 from the day before to $5.57 and diesel went up $0.15 to $5.99. Logistics experts said the cost of shipping goods and food across the country is going...

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO