Austin, TX

Flash, Austin startup putting parking in the cloud, lands $250M-plus investment

By Brent Wistrom
Austin Business Journal
 3 days ago
Austin's FlashParking Inc. said March 16 it landed a $250 million-plus strategic investment led by Austin-based private...

Austin Business Journal

The List: Top realtors in the Austin-area (2-3 selling agents)

The 2022 list of top residential real estate producers is open to any licensed agent in the Austin area. Information is supplied by company representatives who nominate agents by completing an ABJ form posted from our website at austinbusinessjournal.com. All nominees were required to submit spreadsheet verification itemizing each deal and providing names and license numbers of team members.
AUSTIN, TX
Phoenix startup NeoLight continues to expand following Ben Roethlisberger's investment

Neolight started as a dorm room idea at Arizona State University and that idea has grown into an international medical device company. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company began with a single product aimed at treating neonatal jaundice, but last November it acquired Phoenix Technology Group, a California company that makes ocular screening tools for newborns.
PHOENIX, AZ
S3 Ventures amasses $250M to invest in Texas tech startups

Austin's venture capital ecosystem is booming, as many of the metro's relatively new firms continue to land big returns on their tech startup investments. But one of the biggest and longest-standing of these investment organizations is S3 Ventures, which invested in successful startups such as Favor, acquired by H-E-B, and Liveoak Technologies, scooped up by DocuSign.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin canned cocktails startup lands distribution deals

Watertight Cocktail Co., a new Austin-based canned cocktail company, announced March 8 its Texas retail and distribution entrance. "It’s been really exciting to observe the rise of canned cocktails — an industry that will undoubtably continue to grow — but what we weren’t seeing was a crushable, premium drink featuring real ingredients,” co-founder Rhett Keisler said in a statement.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

L.A. startup Coco uses remote-piloted robotics to streamline delivery services

Los Angeles startup Coco has unleashed its remote-piloted delivery services on the streets of Austin, Texas. Zach Rash and Brad Squicciarini founded Coco in 2020, putting their robotics backgrounds to work to develop a faster and more cost-effective method of short-distance delivery. The vehicle will deliver inside of a two-mile radius and is outfitted with a GPS, camera and storage space to keep food safe and temperature controlled.
AUSTIN, TX
Robotic EV charging startup, new in Portland, lands a California project

An electric vehicle charging startup that established a U.S. base in Portland last summer has landed a significant project in California. Rocsys, which was founded in the Netherlands three years ago, makes a robotic system for automated charging that’s targeted at fleet uses — as at the Port of Oakland, where major marine terminal operator SSA Marine will use it to juice electric yard tractors that move containers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Austin Business Journal

First look: Cielo to plant 46-story office tower, Perennial, in downtown Austin

Austin-based Cielo Property Group plans to break ground this summer on a 46-story, 750,000-square-foot office tower, called "Perennial," immediately east of Frost Bank Tower. It represents the first step in the development group's plans to transform a full block between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. The developer has plenty of renderings to show off, and a list of our Austin's most active developers is also included with this story.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Funding wrap: Slingshot Aerospace grabs $25M; $500M stockpiled for startup investments

Get details below on recent funding deals. Last week, seven Austin companies reported a combined total of nearly $122 million in funding secured. These kinds of deals are a useful gauge of a company's evolution, and are sources of leads for real estate pros and other service providers. Plus, two new investment funds totaling $500 million were announced.
AUSTIN, TX
Rental investment startup Roofstock raises $240M after ‘breakout year'

Rental property investment startup Roofstock Inc. said Thursday that it raised a $240 million at a valuation of $1.94 billion, more than double the value placed on the company at its last financing. “It really felt like it was time to hit the accelerator and invest across the businesses that...
REAL ESTATE
Pittsburgh-based BTVC Fund makes its first startup company investment

BTVC Fund, a Pittsburgh-based fund focused on investing in early-stage technology companies throughout the region and in the Midwest, announced it participated in its first investment in a startup company; remote talent marketplace platform Instant Teams, which is headquartered in Rehoboth, Delaware. While it didn't serve as the lead investor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Austin Business Journal

The List: Clinics in the Austin area, for-profit category

The Austin Business Journal 2022 list of clinics includes all types of health clinics from primary care to multispecialty in the Austin area. The list is ranked by the combined number of patient visits for all clinic locations in the area based upon ownership. Rankings are further grouped according to for-profit or nonprofit status. Data is gathered from surveys sent to clinic representatives. Only clinics that responded to ABJ request for information are included.
AUSTIN, TX
