JPD hosts survival training for motorcycle officers

By Kayla Thompson
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson Police Motor Unit hosted a survival training for motorcycle officers on Wednesday, March 16.

Officers from Flowood, Brandon, Madison, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) took part in the course.

Instructors said it’s important to give the officers advanced training that they do not receive in the academy.

After the training course, motorcycle officers from across the metro will have more knowledge on how to respond to traffic situations.

