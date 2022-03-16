JPD hosts survival training for motorcycle officers
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson Police Motor Unit hosted a survival training for motorcycle officers on Wednesday, March 16.
Officers from Flowood, Brandon, Madison, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) took part in the course.Councilman Stokes holds Crime Summit to address recent Jackson shootings
Instructors said it’s important to give the officers advanced training that they do not receive in the academy.
After the training course, motorcycle officers from across the metro will have more knowledge on how to respond to traffic situations.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0