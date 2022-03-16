‘Will supplies run out?’ Russia/Ukraine conflict creates challenges for farmers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For farmers, 2022 started with challenges before a crop was even planted. Fertilizer prices are skyrocketing after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, Russia supplies 17% of global Nitrogen exports, it holds a 13% market share of Phosphate and it exports nearly 17% of all Potassium.

Right now, fertilizer is available. But, Brad Burbrink, a partner with Be-N-Ag Farms, wonders for how long?

“As inventories continue to decline, I wonder if we will be able to actually get the product when we need it,” He said.

He adds the farm has had difficulty getting some pesticide and herbicides.

“As we get into planting season, it is concerning,” Burbrink stated.

According to Senior Economist with AFBF, Veronica Nigh, a fertilizer shortage could be a reality due to natural gas costs, limited supply and the amount of time and money needed to create a fertilizer production plant.

“Unfortunately it is looking to be a multi-year situation with elevated prices for multiple years,” She said.

The Farm Bureau’s most recent price lists shows Anhydrous Ammonia at $1500 per metric ton, Urea at nearly $900 a metric ton and Liquid Nitrogen at $600 a metric ton.

The American Farm Bureau Federation recently released a full economic report on the global impact of Russia’s invasion. That can be found by clicking on this link.

If on-going conflicts continue, crop production could shift globally by next year. Ukraine supplies 8% of global wheat exports while Russia accounts for nearly 20%.

Both countries also produce significant amounts of sunflower seeds.

“It certainly carries the potential to have some significant planting decisions for a lot of farmers,” Nigh added.

Burbrink said diesel has been hitting farmer’s pockets. A tractor at Be-N-Ag Farms holds between 200-250 gallons of fuel and requires a daily fill-up, coming out to around $1000 per tank.

“Getting the food from the farm to the shelf, that’s going to huge on grocery prices. Add on top of that corn, wheat and soy bean prices. We just hope it gets fixed,” He added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.