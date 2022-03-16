ISU reports enrollment increase for second consecutive semester

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is reporting a student enrollment increase for a second consecutive semester at an overall enrollment of 10,279 students this spring.

This semester’s enrollment report shows an increase of 77 undergraduate students, or 1.1 percent increase and marks the first time in nearly a decade that spring enrollment increased over the prior year.

The increase also follows a report from ISU last fall that showed the first year-to-year undergraduate enrollment increase in almost a decade.

For ISU graduate programs specifically, graduate student enrollment has seen increases at the University over the last four years. In Spring 2022, graduate enrollment grew by 44 students, a 2 percent increase to 2,213 students. Since Spring 2013, graduate degree-seeking students (excluding College of Pharmacy) have had an overall increase of more than 20%.

Early College enrollment, also known as dual enrollment, increased by more than 3 percent, for a total of 1,677. The spring enrollment report also shows that nearly 90 percent of the university’s student body are Idaho residents.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee credited the increases to his administration’s recruitment and retention efforts the school launched at the beginning of 2020.

“Student enrollment is a priority for our University, and we have many reasons to celebrate today’s news,” Satterlee said. “We are not only excited to see another increase in enrollment, but this report highlights the importance of recruitment and retention efforts, two areas that our faculty and staff have focused on improving. More students at Idaho State means that we are able to change even more lives with the quality education we provide.”