ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU reports enrollment increase for second consecutive semester

By Idaho State University news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIwRD_0ehK1U9U00

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is reporting a student enrollment increase for a second consecutive semester at an overall enrollment of 10,279 students this spring.

This semester’s enrollment report shows an increase of 77 undergraduate students, or 1.1 percent increase and marks the first time in nearly a decade that spring enrollment increased over the prior year.

The increase also follows a report from ISU last fall that showed the first year-to-year undergraduate enrollment increase in almost a decade.

For ISU graduate programs specifically, graduate student enrollment has seen increases at the University over the last four years. In Spring 2022, graduate enrollment grew by 44 students, a 2 percent increase to 2,213 students. Since Spring 2013, graduate degree-seeking students (excluding College of Pharmacy) have had an overall increase of more than 20%.

Early College enrollment, also known as dual enrollment, increased by more than 3 percent, for a total of 1,677. The spring enrollment report also shows that nearly 90 percent of the university’s student body are Idaho residents.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee credited the increases to his administration’s recruitment and retention efforts the school launched at the beginning of 2020.

“Student enrollment is a priority for our University, and we have many reasons to celebrate today’s news,” Satterlee said. “We are not only excited to see another increase in enrollment, but this report highlights the importance of recruitment and retention efforts, two areas that our faculty and staff have focused on improving. More students at Idaho State means that we are able to change even more lives with the quality education we provide.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Milken Family Foundation Surprises Highland High School teacher with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

POCATELLO — Today in a surprise assembly, Dane Beorchia, a career and technical education teacher (CTE) at Highland High School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award for his excellence and innovation in education. Beorchia built a health career and technical program from the ground up and led the effort for his students to become certified for dual enrollment with local universities and technical schools, while making the most difficult content available to every student, entry-level and advanced. Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

District 25 trustees considering new location for Indians sign and allowing Native American students to wear traditional items at graduations

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees is considering moving the historic neon Indians sign to a district-owned building in downtown Pocatello and is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to allow Native American students to wear traditional accessories at graduations. The school district has been mulling where to put the Indians sign since deciding to remove it from Pocatello High School when the school changed its mascot from the Indians to Thunder. The most recent idea to put the sign on a district-owned...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy