El Dorado, KS

KDWPT gives update on El Dorado Lake and workers

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) has confirmed that some of the El Dorado State Park office employees no longer work there. The information comes as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigates whether any of the employees at the office committed criminal acts.

On Feb. 24, the KDWPT asked the KBI to conduct an investigation. However, the agencies will not say what type of crime might have occurred.

On Wednesday, Nadia Reimer, the KDWPT chief of public affairs and engagement officer, responded to KSN’s questions about the office employees.

“I cannot speak to leave statuses (past or current) and/or the manner in which employees may exit our agency; however, I can confirm that one full-time employee is currently stationed at El Dorado State Park,” Reimer said in an email.

Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

However, Reimer did provide titles and dates of employment at El Dorado State Park:

  • An administrative specialist who began in May of 2016 is no longer employed at the park as of Feb. 18
  • A natural resource officer who began in Dec. 2019 is no longer employed at the park as of Mar. 3
  • A state park manager supervisor who began in Oct. 2001 is no longer employed at the park as of Mar. 14

Reimer said the state park manager (Asst), who began in 2017, is still employed.

Viewers notified KSN in early February about something suspicious happening at the park. Some viewers claimed investigators had raided the park office, 618 NE Bluestem Rd .

KSN reached out to several levels of law enforcement to try to confirm the reports. It wasn’t until Mar. 2 that the KDWPT confirmed an investigation into the office .

A KBI spokesperson told KSN on Tuesday that there have been no arrests. She said that if the KBI investigation leads to an arrest or charges, she will share additional details.

Reimer said the El Dorado State Park Office is open and accessible to the public. However, hours of operation may vary.

KSN will continue to seek details about the investigation. Look for updates on KSN.com and KSN news.

KSN News

KSN News

ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

