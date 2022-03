The MLB hot stove was preempted by the lockout this offseason. But with a new collective bargaining agreement in place, things are moving quickly on the trade market and in free agency. When the Braves realized that Freddie Freeman was going to sign with the Dodgers, the defending world champions wasted no time acquiring Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and signing him to an eight-year contract extension. So how will Olson's move out of the cavernous RingCentral Coliseum into Truist Park, which was the seventh-most hitter-friendly park in baseball last season?

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO