Texas castle with original lead paint walls sells lightning fast for $2.5M

The home has only had two other owners in its existene. Shoot2Sell

Some are born into royalty, others purchase castles.

An almost 100-year-old castle in Dallas, TX has sold within a week of being listed for $2.5 million — only the second time in its history it’s been sold.

“It’s just an amazing house, and it’s amazing no one has destroyed it throughout the decades,” listing agent Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate told The Post of the property, which boasts an astounding amount of its original elements, from the wall paint, millwork, filigree plaster work and leaded glass paint and windows to the parquet flooring. “The aesthetics with the original details are all there.”

Neither the first owner nor the current sellers ever altered much, save for in the kitchen, where they were forced to renovate somewhat following a fire in the 1970s.

The home was built in 1929 by Texas native and civil engineer Lester Lacy, who also constructed a local high school and expressway. In fact, the non-traditional house brick used on the back of the house — which, like its front, looks like a castle — is the same that was used on the area’s central expressway. Lacy was the first owner of the house.

The living room and entrance paint is original.

The kitchen is one of the only updated rooms in the home.

Another vintage washroom.

A blue, wallpapered bathroom — one of three-and-a-half at the address.

The new owners already own another historical property in the area.

Inside, the home is not nearly as austere as its front suggests.

The kitchen was renovated following a fire in the 1970s.

The property boasts central air.

A sunroom looks out onto the grounds.

Much of the wallpaper is also original.

The grounds also have a greenhouse.

The home’s builder was its first resident.

The three-bedroom still boasts the same color scheme it had in 1929.

The parquet floors are original.

“The architecture of the Steinbach home, with its steeply pitched slate roof and turreted main entrance is reminiscent of northern French providential country homes in the Alsace region,” reads a historical document about the Tokalon Drive house, naming its current sellers.

“The paint in the living room and entrance is original lead-based paint from the twenties,” the document, which is partially written by its more recent sellers, goes on. “Mr. Lacy requested that we never replace it and we would not for the world. It is a restful green, the color of the new Prozac is just that color. See how fore-sighted he was?”

The rear of the home has a “generous sun room and kitchen which look over an expansive informally landscaped yard shaded by a high canopy of old trees” as well as a 33-foot-long greenhouse in the back.

Inside, there is a paneled entry foyer, formal dining room with period fireplace, coved ceiling and wood paneling, a library with bookcases built-into the turret, basement with bar and upstairs in the owner’s suite, a vintage ensuite bath and another fireplace. In addition to the greenhouse, other separate elements include a three-car garage and one-bedroom cottage on the rear of the property.

The former owners, retired doctors who loved gardening and moved to a single-story home a couple blocks away (“Keeping a castle is not easy”), made sure to sell the home to someone who would appreciate its beauty. The new buyers, Elmore said, seem perfect to be “the next stewards” of the house.