9 injured after crash on Perris school campus

Nine people at a Perris middle school were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building on campus Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire Riverside officials responded to Tomas Rivera Middle School, located at 21675 Martin St., about 1:15 p.m.

A vehicle had crashed into a building on campus and eight adults were injured, Cal Fire officials tweeted, though a press release from the CHP later said nine adults were hurt by the Toyota Corolla.

Cal Fire said three of the victims had moderate injuries, while five were minor, though the CHP said all nine patients were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

People at the school were ordered to shelter in place after the crash, according to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department.

School had let out but support staff were apparently meeting when the crash occurred.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but no students were injured, and “alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected,” the CHP’s release added.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the vehicle, a red sedan, deep into the building hours after the crash. The heavily damaged car was eventually pulled out of the building and towed about 3:30 p.m. The building was then boarded up.

Video from the chaotic scene showed several ambulances treating patients.

Witnesses told KTLA the vehicle made its way down a narrow driveway before slamming into the building.

“We were very lucky that school was not in session and that we had no students in the vicinity when this happened,” Mark Lenoir, assistant superintendent of the school district, said.

The matter is under investigation by the CHP, officials said, and anyone with information is asked to call 951-637-8000.

