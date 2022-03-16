Son found dead after shooting, killing father in parking lot of Glen Burnie hospital

A 24-year-old son shot and killed his father in the parking lot of a Glen Burnie hospital and was later found dead in a wooded area in Baltimore County, police confirmed.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the father, Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr., and son, Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr., got into an argument outside Baltimore-Washington Medical Center when the son shot his father multiple times in the torso and once in the head. A spokesperson with the police department said they came into separate cars to the hospital.

The son was later found dead from gunshot wounds in a wooded area off of Viaduct Avenue and Woodland Drive in Baltimore County.

WMAR

The hospital posted on social media that the Emergency Department is "open to patients and there is no impact to delivery of patient care."

No other information has been provided.

Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating.

"This is something we wouldn't expect to happen in the parking lot of a hospital," said Anne Arundel County Lt. Glen Shanahan. "It just goes to show that domestic incidents, or family matters, can escalate. We are just glad no one else was injured in this."

