Riverside County, CA

8 injured after car crashes into building at middle school in Mead Valley

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Eight people, none of them children, were injured today when a car crashed into a building at a Mead Valley school.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the 21600 block of Martin Street, near Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews and ambulance personnel were sent to the location, along with Riverside County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, and found that a sedan had smashed into one of the buildings on the campus, which takes up nearly an entire city block.

"The driver crashed into the building, causing injuries to the victims," sheriff's Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service. "We do not know the circumstances, but the driver is cooperating with investigators."

The motorist, whose identity was not released, was among the injured, none of whom were children, according to the fire department.

An agency spokeswoman said three victims suffered moderate injuries, and five suffered minor injuries. It was not expected that all of them would require hospital treatment. However, eight ambulances were summoned to the
campus.

The investigation was turned over to the CHP because the crash occurred in an unincorporated area, where the CHP has jurisdiction in any vehicular incident under a long-standing contract with the county.

No one was arrested, but the investigation was in the preliminary stage as of 2 p.m.

