Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County farmer making blue and yellow sausages for Ukraine

By Nick Garisto, James Wesser
 3 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A farmer in Lancaster County found a unique way to support refugees from Ukraine.

Nathan Thomas is working to find groups where he can send the proceeds from the sale of his blue and yellow sausages; the colors of the Ukraine Flag.

Photojournalist Nick Garisto shows us more about this unique way to show support.

