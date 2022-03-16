Lancaster County farmer making blue and yellow sausages for Ukraine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A farmer in Lancaster County found a unique way to support refugees from Ukraine.

Nathan Thomas is working to find groups where he can send the proceeds from the sale of his blue and yellow sausages; the colors of the Ukraine Flag.

Photojournalist Nick Garisto shows us more about this unique way to show support.

