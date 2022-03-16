ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Logan High School students making school more sustainable with Tree-Plenish Project

By Leah Rivard
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You have the chance to help Logan High School become a greener place to learn.

Students in the Rotary Interact Club are starting up their Tree-Plenish Project.

They’re growing 90 trees by seed that they hope will be planted in the community.

“What we’re trying to do with these trees is offset our paper usage for two years at Logan High School,” said Leah Pasch, a junior and member of the Interact Club.

The first 45 saplings will be given out for free, and the other 45 will be $5.

Hackberry, Black Cherry, and Common Apple trees are available.

There’s more information about the project on their Tree-Plenish website .

Orders are due by April 1st and pick-up is on May 1st.

La Crosse, WI
