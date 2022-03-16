ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

SUHSD addresses students after gun arrest at Alisal High School

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkRvX_0ehJxCY600

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MARCH 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. -- Following Wednesday's arrest of a student found with a gun on campus at Alisal High School, the Salinas Union High School District released a statement to ease parent's concerns.

The District understands parent concerns and the urgent need to know about student safety during a campus lockdown. Our first priority is the safety of students, thus, ensuring student's safety requires us to verify that we have accurate information in a lockdown situation. Schools will send information to parents when it is practical and when all of the information has been verified for accuracy.

Salinas Union High School District
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345YaK_0ehJxCY600
Gun found during Alisal High School arrest of student.

---

UPDATE MARCH 16, 2022 at 3:49 p.m. -- Salinas Police confirm an arrest was made at Alisal High School and a gun was found.

Police said they received reports of a male with a handgun on campus and when they arrived they found a man matching the description at the school bleachers.

Upon further investigation, a .38 caliber handgun was found by the bleachers.

The suspect was taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOGNB_0ehJxCY600

Alisal High School has lifted its lockdown.

Today, our campus was placed on lockdown due to a report of a weapon seen on campus. Staff cooperated with the order while Salinas Police and our Monterey County Probation Officer responded to the report. A search on campus resulted in a weapon being found. The student was detained and the weapon was secured without incident. Once it was determined that there was no further threat, the lockdown was lifted. Due to the lockdown occurring near the end of the school day, there was a delay in releasing students after the final bell. No threats or injuries were reported and the Salinas Police Department will handle the investigation moving forward.

We understand that this type of incident can create anxiety on campus in terms of school safety. We encourage families to utilize the resources available at schools if their student is being bullied, harassed, or threatened.  We also remind everyone that weapons on campus, even replicas, imitation, or toys that look like a real gun, will not be tolerated.

Please remind students that if they see something to say something to an adult to ensure that our schools are safe places for learning and growth.

Salinas Union High School School District

---

ORIGINAL STORY

KION is at Alisal High School due to heavy police presence on campus.

Parents are waiting to pick up their children and said that they usually receive notifications on their phones but haven't received one.

Students are currently being let out of school.

We are waiting for school officials to get back and confirm what is going on.

Our reporter on the scene said at least 10 police vehicles responded and a K-9 unit was sent inside the school.

Salinas Police said there are no injuries and that they have a "serious incident" under control.

This is a continuing story that will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

The post SUHSD addresses students after gun arrest at Alisal High School appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside police runs in honor of fallen Salinas Police Officer Alvarado

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) On Sunday members of the Seaside Police Department ran six miles around Seaside High School's track in honor of fallen Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado. Some officers ran in fun gear for the fundraiser, where t-shirts were also sold to raise money for the Pease Officers Research Association of California. Sunday The post Seaside police runs in honor of fallen Salinas Police Officer Alvarado appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2 teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said two teen suspects have been arrested for stabbing two victims in a fight on Tuesday. Officers responded to Sunset Vista at Vista Point Drive after reports of a stabbing. Four suspects drove off in a gold four-door sedan before officers arrived. The two victims found suffered minor injuries, according The post 2 teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
Local
California Education
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina Police arrest attempted car burglar

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police arrested a Salinas man who they said broke into a car on the 3100 block of Lake Drive on Thursday. Christopher Craig Markert, 31, was looking into vehicles in a man's apartment complex, and that onlooker notified police of Markert's suspicious activity. The citizen continued to watch Markert as police The post Marina Police arrest attempted car burglar appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bicyclist killed in Salinas crash

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday at South Main Street and Plaza Circle. Police said the bicyclist died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. This is an The post Bicyclist killed in Salinas crash appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole a bike and threatened people with a knife. When the store's Loss Prevention caught up to the suspect he pulled out a knife and threatened people. Loss prevention backed off so nobody got hurt and the suspect left. If you know The post Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Highschool#Suhsd#Alisal High School
KION News Channel 5/46

Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Students at the Hartnell Community College will be able to enter most indoor campus facilities without a mask. Hartnell will lift its indoor mask mandate at all campus locations starting on Monday, March 21st. The post Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGES
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas tow company owner pleads no contest to unlawfully towing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney said that the owner of a salinas tow company pleaded no contest to five felony counts of unlawfully taking vehicles. On March 9, 2022, Marco Damian, owner of MD Towing, pleaded not guilty to a string of charges for taking vehicles without the consent of their owners, The post Salinas tow company owner pleads no contest to unlawfully towing appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KION News Channel 5/46

Firefighters contain building fire overnight near Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Local fire agencies contained a building fire on Peach Road outside of Greenfield on Tuesday night. No one lived in the building and nobody was injured during the fire, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Quick response time kept the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Monterey County Sheriff's deputies were The post Firefighters contain building fire overnight near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Central Coast school districts keep mask requirements after expiration

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the state are no longer required to have students wear masks indoors. But two districts in Monterey County are still sticking with masking. RELATED: Some Central Coast school districts sticking with mask mandate The Alisal Union School District said by waiting two more weeks, would give the families, students, and The post Two Central Coast school districts keep mask requirements after expiration appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Stockton ‘candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

STOCKTON, Calif (KION-TV)-- Stockton Police are looking for four armed robbers after one of them posed as a candy salesman to get into a person's home. On Monday on the 10300 block of Joplin Lane, just before 2 p.m., a 39-year-old woman answered the door to who she believed was a candy salesman. The man The post WATCH: Stockton ‘candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery appeared first on KION546.
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Body found in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police confirmed a body was found near the overpass at Green Valley Road and Highway 1. Police said the body is of a male. They do not know how long the body was there and no word yet on the cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation. KION will continue The post Body found in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Pen gun secured by police in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Capitola Police Officers were sent to a home after a person reported accidentally shooting a pen gun. The reporting person said along with the .22 caliber zip gun they accidentally discharged after finding it, two other firearms were located in the residence, according to police. Officers took the firearms for safekeeping. The post Pen gun secured by police in Capitola appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy