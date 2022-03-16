SUHSD addresses students after gun arrest at Alisal High School

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MARCH 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. -- Following Wednesday's arrest of a student found with a gun on campus at Alisal High School, the Salinas Union High School District released a statement to ease parent's concerns.

The District understands parent concerns and the urgent need to know about student safety during a campus lockdown. Our first priority is the safety of students, thus, ensuring student's safety requires us to verify that we have accurate information in a lockdown situation. Schools will send information to parents when it is practical and when all of the information has been verified for accuracy. Salinas Union High School District

Gun found during Alisal High School arrest of student.

---

UPDATE MARCH 16, 2022 at 3:49 p.m. -- Salinas Police confirm an arrest was made at Alisal High School and a gun was found.

Police said they received reports of a male with a handgun on campus and when they arrived they found a man matching the description at the school bleachers.

Upon further investigation, a .38 caliber handgun was found by the bleachers.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Alisal High School has lifted its lockdown.

Today, our campus was placed on lockdown due to a report of a weapon seen on campus. Staff cooperated with the order while Salinas Police and our Monterey County Probation Officer responded to the report. A search on campus resulted in a weapon being found. The student was detained and the weapon was secured without incident. Once it was determined that there was no further threat, the lockdown was lifted. Due to the lockdown occurring near the end of the school day, there was a delay in releasing students after the final bell. No threats or injuries were reported and the Salinas Police Department will handle the investigation moving forward. We understand that this type of incident can create anxiety on campus in terms of school safety. We encourage families to utilize the resources available at schools if their student is being bullied, harassed, or threatened. We also remind everyone that weapons on campus, even replicas, imitation, or toys that look like a real gun, will not be tolerated. Please remind students that if they see something to say something to an adult to ensure that our schools are safe places for learning and growth. Salinas Union High School School District

---

ORIGINAL STORY

KION is at Alisal High School due to heavy police presence on campus.

Parents are waiting to pick up their children and said that they usually receive notifications on their phones but haven't received one.

Students are currently being let out of school.

We are waiting for school officials to get back and confirm what is going on.

Our reporter on the scene said at least 10 police vehicles responded and a K-9 unit was sent inside the school.

Salinas Police said there are no injuries and that they have a "serious incident" under control.

This is a continuing story that will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

