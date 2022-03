When Can Kids Sit in the Front Seat of a Car in WA State?. When can kids sit in the front seat of a car in Washington state? That is the question my 11-year-old daughter Willow keeps asking me. I have always thought it was when they were at a certain age or a certain height. I thought it was best for me to research what the Washington state law is about it.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO