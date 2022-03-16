ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek looking for your feedback on police

By Luke Laster
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eT1xm_0ehJwAOL00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is looking for community feedback on local law enforcement.

During phase 2 of what it is calling an “equity audit,” the city is looking to get a better understanding of what is and isn’t working between community and the Battle Creek Police Department.

The goal is to learn that through community feedback and suggestions in four community meetings. Two of them will be virtual and two in person:

You can also leave feedback at battlecreek@mgtconsulting.com or through voicemail at 989.260.6330. The city of Battle Creek says your information will be kept confidential.

Phase 1 of the equity audit provided the city with best practices for equity, diversity and inclusion, says Lamont Browne of MGT Consulting firm, the firm handling this project for the city of Battle Creek.

“We then did an HR audit where we supported the organization in determining ways in which the staff itself can be better representative of the community,” Browne explained at the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk Wednesday.

Browne added the “two-pronged” approach to Phase 1 helped prepare the firm for the community feedback it is set to receive in phase 2. Summary and analysis will be gathered afterward and a report with summarized suggestions will be presented to the city once the audit wraps up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WOOD TV8

Woman who helped solve Roxanne Wood case shares story

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time, the woman who said she helped crack open the Roxanne Wood murder case is sharing her story.   On Feb. 20, 1987, Wood was found stabbed to death in her Niles Township home. Her throat was slashed, and she had been hit over the head with a […]
WOOD TV8

Fire damages Kzoo apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several residents are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday night. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd at Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo. When responding crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the second floor of one of the apartments. […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Battle Creek, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOOD TV8

Rules of roadkill: What to know if you want to keep it

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With warmer weather on the way, more animals will be on the move, and that means you may hit one with your car. So what do you do if you want to keep the roadkill? “If you are involved in a vehicle accident with an animal, after you make sure that […]
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar#Voicemail#Battlecreek#Mgt Consulting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy