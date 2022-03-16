ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

The KELOLAND Tournament Show Special

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the NCAA Tournament set to begin tomorrow, produced and hosted by KELOLAND’s Tanner Castora, we take you through every team, region by region, game by game, breaking down the entire field of 68 to try and help you fill out that perfect bracket.

Joining Tanner to walk through the West Region is Don Jorgensen.

In the East Region, Lauren Soulek brings her mascot expertise to the table.

SDSU brings ‘some’ experience into NCAA Tournament

Down in the South part of the bracket, Tom Hanson comes abroad to give you his last team standing.

And in the Midwest, Bridget Bennett joins the show to tell you who will be forging their path all the way to New Orleans.

After breaking down the four Regions, Tanner then takes a closer look at the South Dakota Women’s basketball team and their matchup with Ole Miss in the first round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

That’s followed by a deeper dive into the South Dakota State men’s matchup in the first round with Providence.

And the show concludes with Tanner offering his Final Four picks and his eventual national champion.

KELOLAND’s Sean Bower and Grant Sweeter are in Buffalo, NY and Waco, Texas to bring live updates as the two South Dakota teams enter the NCAA tournament.

KELOLAND

O’Gorman Stuns Washington in Class AA semifinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the second Class AA semifinal game of the night the O’Gorman Knights met the Washington Warriors. In the opening minute of the game, Washington swung it around the perimeter and into the hands of Zharic Sheppard and the junior would knock it down. The Warriors strike first in Sioux […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD women set to meet two-seed Baylor

WACO, TX (KELO) -- The USD women have advanced to the Round of 32, but now they'll meet one of the top teams in the country. Baylor is a two-seed and their size and speed will create challenges for the Coyotes.
WACO, TX
KELOLAND

Noah Freidel set to transfer from South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier today, former Tea Area star Noah Freidel announced on his twitter account he will be transferring from South Dakota State. The 3rd year college basketball player left the team last year citing mental health reasons and then this season was benched mid way through the year as the teams leading […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

Roosevelt survives Yankton 57-49 reaching final four

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the first class AA quarterfinal final matchup of the day the top overall seed Roosevelt would meet the 9 seeded Yankton Bucks. Coming into the game, with a perfect and undefeated record, the Roosevelt Rough Riders were thought to be the heavy favorite, but it was Yankton who jumped […]
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND

Harrisburg outlasts Mitchell 78-77 in Triple Overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a game many expected to be close and competitive and that’s exactly what we got. It took three overtimes to decide a winner, but after what seemed like an eternity, Harrisburg would outlast Mitchell 78-77 in triple overtime. Big shot after big shot would extend the game into […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Roosevelt back in Class AA championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the nights first Class AA matchup, Roosevelt would meet the Harrisburg Tigers. The Tigers trailed by 6 at the break when Jacob Mehrman splashed a triple, he finished with 15, Harrisburg trailed 32-29. But the riders would start to pull away. Hayden Brown would lay it in for two […]
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

O’Gorman cruises past Lincoln into semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday in Sioux Falls the boys Class AA state championships were under way with the quarterfinal round in full swing. In the third game of the evening the O’Gorman Knights would meet the Lincoln Patriots and it was a close contest early. O’Gorman led by 5 at the half but […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday Night Scoreboard – March 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at the scores from around the state of South Dakota Boys Class AA Semifinals #1 Roosevelt 61 vs #4 Harrisburg 46 #2 O’Gorman 58 vs #3 Washington 57 OT Boys Class AA Consolation Bracket #5 Mitchell 66 vs #9 Yankton 56 #7 Lincoln 69 vs #6 Jefferson 68 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Dakota Valley win first Boys State Basketball Title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle of the “Valley’s” in the Class ‘A’ State Championship as Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley clashed, with each seeking its first State Title. Dakota Valley trailed by 4 at halftime, but outscored the Cossacks 52-31 in the 2nd half as they picked up the 82-65 victory […]
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday night scoreboard – March 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores and results from around the state of South Dakota Boys Class AA State Quarterfinals #1 Roosevelt 57 vs #9 Yankton 49 #4 Harrisburg 78 vs #5 Mitchell 77 3 OT #2 O’Gorman 57 vs #7 Lincoln 34 #3 Washington 62 vs #6 Jefferson 52 Boys Class A State […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Dakota Valley marches into Class A state title game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – In the first Class A semifinal, Dakota Valley would meet Flandreau. In the games opening minute, DV’s Paul Bruns would pernitrate then kicks to his teammate Brayden Major and his shot didn’t even draw iron. The Panthers were on the board first in Rapid City. Later in the first, Tash […]
RAPID CITY, SD
