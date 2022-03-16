ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect still at large after 87-year-old woman dies in unprovoked shoving attack in New York City

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMVKe_0ehJvxEn00
New York Police Department Emblem Free Agents Limited/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A suspect remains at large nearly a week after an 87-year-old woman was shoved to the ground in an unprovoked attack on a New York City street, subsequently dying from her injuries, police said.

The victim was walking in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday at around 8:25 p.m. when the assailant crossed the street, approached her from behind and pushed her, "causing her to fall and hit her head," New York City police said. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, described as a woman with long, dark hair wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt or dress and dark shoes, fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

The victim, who was identified by officials as Barbara Maier Gustern, died from her injuries on Tuesday, police said.

"We're asking the public's health in solving this disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City," New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a briefing Tuesday.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the suspect as the search continues.

New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman said he was "devastated" to learn of Gustern's death.

"Her assailant, who is still at large, must be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said on Twitter.

Gustern was a well-known and beloved member of the city's cabaret scene and a vocal coach.

Her friend, Barbara Bleier, was rehearsing with her for a cabaret show before last week's attack.

"She is one of the most inspirational women I have ever met," Bleier told ABC affiliate WABC on Monday.

Gustern's grandson, AJ Gustern, said he had flown to New York to be by his grandmother's side while she was in the hospital,

"She's the light of my life," he told WABC on Monday. "I'm angry at the state of the world. I'm angry at the state of the city."

Condolences have poured in in the wake of Gustern's passing.

"God bless the memory of this woman who defined extraordinary," opera singer Stephanie Blythe said on Twitter. "That she should pass from this life as a result of violence after the incredible and generous life she lived is past all understanding."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-8477 or go to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org to report confidential tips.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Florida bus shooting: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale; suspect in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital after gunfire erupted on a bus in South Florida, authorities said. According to WSVN and WTVJ, the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon as a Broward County Transit bus traveled down Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The driver heard gunfire aboard the bus and drove toward the Fort Lauderdale Police Department station on the same street, authorities said. When the bus pulled into the police station parking lot, two other vehicles crashed into each other, the news outlets reported.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KRMG

Parents and grandmother charged in infant’s death

TREVOSE, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania have charged a mother, father and grandmother after a four-month-old baby died and fentanyl was found in the infant’s system. Bensalem police told WPVI officers were called to a home in Trevose on Jan. 7 for a baby in cardiac arrest. At the time, officers took the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest a man after he tried to tamper with a car, steal from a vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Tulsa police were called to Daylight Donuts on Sheridan Road where a man was trying to steal from a car. While officers were responding to the call, dispatch informed them that the suspect — a white man in a green jacket — was trying to access other cars in the parking lot. The suspect was also entering businesses in the area and harassing people.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
57K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy