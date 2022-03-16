10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time

Nirvana Has Streaming Hit Thanks To "The Batman" Friday afternoon, Nirvana's "Something in the Way" reached No. 3 on Spotify's daily ranking of top 50 streaming songs in the states. It had 803,000 plays that day alone. Glass Animals were at No. 1 and "Encanto's" "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was at No.2. It's not just the song that's been bumped suddenly. Their "Nevermind" album from 1991, which the song appeared on, has boosted numbers too, reaching No. 9 on Amazon Music's list of bestselling CDs and vinyl.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO