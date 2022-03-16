It’s Legal To Own A Coyote In Texas-As Long As You Have A License

It happens more often than you think. People drive their pets to an area they think is suitable, and just let them out of the vehicle and drive off--as the pet watches you drive away and at first gives chase thinking you just forgot them; only to watch as you speed away faster. And they stop and watch you driving away thinking "What did I do to deserve this?". The people that do this is why t-shirts and memes with the phrase "I HATE PEOPLE" exist. Why ANYONE would make a conscious choice to abandon their pets is beyond the scope of rational thinking. They are domesticated animals that cannot fend for themselves in the outdoors. They rely on YOU--their FAMILY--for safe shelter, food, water, and affection. Basic care. Needed medical care when times arise. They can't take care of themselves. And they have no voices other than Texas State Law.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO