Parents react to decision to start city school system in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The talk of the student pick-up line at Orange Beach Elementary School wasn’t hard to guess Wednesday after the city council voted just hours earlier to break away from the county school system and start one of their own.

“I hardly know what to think,” said Melba Parker as she waited for her grandchildren to get out of school. “It was such a surprise.”

Parent Camrey Council had a different response to the situation. “I wasn’t surprised. I’m really excited about it.”

It’s not the first time the city has tried to establish a city system. In 2014, they brought the issue before voters in the form of a property tax increase and were soundly defeated at the ballot box. Todd White remembers that vote and was not very happy this time either.

“They should have announced that and asked their voters but they didn’t. I think it’s ridiculous,” said White.

With a new high school and middle school, an elementary school that has been nationally recognized, the city council voted Tuesday night to establish a city school system and create a five-member school board.

“I believe it will bring more opportunities for the kids to be separated,” said Council as she waited in line for school to be out for the day. “It won’t be necessarily that the whole county has to be in one thing. They can make their own decisions.”

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the split. How and when it will happen, how much will it cost, how will it change the day-to-day operations? All questions are expected to be answered in the coming weeks.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said he will meet with county officials to begin talks about the separation early next week.

