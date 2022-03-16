Gov. Gordon takes action on 6 bills Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on six bills on Wednesday.
The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title
HB0003 HEA0049 State land leases.
HB0146 HEA0058 General government reports.
HB0042 HEA0061 Local government distributions.
SF0027 SEA0029 Dissolution of county boards-authority.
SF0080 SEA0040 Omnibus water bill-construction.
SF0041 SEA0038 Expanding next generation 911.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.
