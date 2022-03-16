Meet La Marques new city manager.

City of La Marque

New City Manager

Mr. Cesar Garcia has been selected, offered and accepted the position as our new City Manager. Mr. Garcia was scheduled to start on Monday but has already shown up here at the City of La Marque to get started!

Cesar Garcia is eager to get busy working in his new position and to serve the community of La Marque.

Mr. Cesar Garcia is a resident of La Marque and has been a part of our community for about a year.

​ Mr. Garcia has professionally served in South Miami, Salvation Army, City of Westpark, and City of Galveston.

Please welcome him as you see and meet him in the community!