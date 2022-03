Anchorage local government has taken critical steps to improve public safety in Anchorage, but the state needs to be a partner with our local leaders to address mental health and addiction as root causes. We no longer live in a world where it is enough to have a robust police force. Yes, supporting a strong police presence is necessary, but it is not sufficient. Anchorage also needs intervention to reduce addiction, as well as both inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment. The Anchorage Assembly has done everything it can to fight crime, but the governor’s vetoes of state programs mean that we haven’t been able to drive crime rates low enough. This year, the state should step up as a full partner in fighting crime.

