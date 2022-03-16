Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Thomas Geboy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend! After valley rain and mountain snow last night in northern Utah, the best chance for wet weather today will be in central and southern Utah as the cold front moves south. There will also be a low pressure to aid in shower development through the afternoon and provide enough lift to where a few thunderstorms will be possible from Utah County southward.

While wet weather won’t be widespread, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in the southern two-thirds of the state from the afternoon into the evening. Meanwhile, in northern Utah light lingering snow will be possible through the afternoon as the chance for rain quickly comes to an end past midday from Salt Lake County northward. By tonight moisture move will move out of Utah as high pressure starts to set up shop.

Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will run cooler across the board today. In the northern half of the state, it will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday while in southern Utah it will be closer to 5-10. It will also be breezy and in southwestern Utah winds will continue to pick up through the afternoon. Some strong gusts will be possible, especially in gaps. As we go into tonight with clearing skies, we’ll cool off rather quickly. Most spots outside of lower elevations in southern Utah will drop to or below freezing.

For our St. Patrick’s Day with high pressure in place, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Even with more sunshine, we’ll only warm to near where we top out today. Still should be a great day for any outdoor festivities. By the close of the workweek,  temperatures start to trend in an upward direction, and we jump above average for the start of our weekend. Saturday will bring more clouds and winds ahead of another approaching storm by Sunday. The storm on Sunday is looking more promising and there will be potential valley rain could transition to snow. Still, a lot of details to iron out in the days ahead, so stay tuned!

Bottom Line? An unsettled Wednesday with the chance for a few thunderstorms before a calm and cool St. Patrick’s Day.

Stay ahead of weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

Weekend weather brings windy and wet changes to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with some mild conditions, but today is a day of transition ahead of our next system.  We start to see increasing clouds early on, and we will notice our southerly winds picking up. These winds will be noticeable on the western side of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Warming Up Ahead of Sunday Storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! Today's weather will be calm and seasonal as we see clouds gradually decrease from west to east. The clouds are from a weak disturbance that moved in last night. There's not a lot of moisture so any wet weather today is very unlikely, but a light snow shower or two will be possible for the Uinta's early on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

A few clouds with rebounding temps before next storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We start with some cloud cover, associated with a small disturbance that started to impact us Thursday night. This weak system brought limited moisture with the Uintas getting the best chance for an isolated shower. The clouds will eventually break up with more sunshine for the afternoon […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Pot of Golden Sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Utah! After being unsettled for midweek, today will be calm and cool across the state as high pressure settles in. Across the state, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the bulk of the day. Daytime highs will be a few degrees below […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
Utah County, UT
ABC4

Plane overshoots runway in Hurricane

ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – On the evening of March 18, a Piper PA-32 plane that was traveling from West Valley to Southern Utah overshot the runway while attempting to land at General Dick Stout Field in Hurricane. St. George News noted that the pilot, a 48-year-old man, likely did not have enough room to brake […]
HURRICANE, UT
ABC4

Bed on fire, SLC Fire Dept. responds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City firefighters arrived at a house fire Saturday morning just before 5 a.m. Firefighters responded after receiving a call from a woman saying that her bed was on fire. The fire was located at 1890 S 600 E, and smoke and flames were reportedly visible upon arrival. All […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Permanent daylight saving time: What that would mean for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of March 15, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent all year round. The legislation is headed to the House of Representatives for review.  If the bill is passed, we would begin to experience later sunsets and sunrises throughout the winter starting in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man dies in Grand Teton avalanche

(ABC4) – An avalanche that occurred in the Tetons of Wyoming left one man dead on the afternoon of March 17.  Teton County Search & Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers responded to a report of two skiers caught in an avalanche in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the Tetons, near Victor, Idaho at […]
VICTOR, ID
ABC4

UPDATE: 75-year-old Ogden man found

UPDATE: 3/19/22 2:03 p.m. WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – 75-year-old James Buchanan has been located. No other information is currently available. ———————————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY: 3/19/22 10:22 a.m. WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriffs are looking for a 75-year-old man named James Buchanan. He was last seen Saturday, March 19 at 7:55 a.m. at […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

What are the best steakhouses in Salt Lake City?

(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Staying healthy during March Madness

(ABC4) – Like any other sporting event, March Madness goes hand-in-hand with beer and bar food, along with a very sedentary lifestyle in front of the television. However, Donald Ford, MD, family medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic weighed in on why it’s important to stay active amid the nationally viewed tournament. “We have some medical […]
BASKETBALL
ABC4

How gas prices have changed in Salt Lake City in the last week

(STACKER) – Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

