Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend! After valley rain and mountain snow last night in northern Utah, the best chance for wet weather today will be in central and southern Utah as the cold front moves south. There will also be a low pressure to aid in shower development through the afternoon and provide enough lift to where a few thunderstorms will be possible from Utah County southward.

While wet weather won’t be widespread, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in the southern two-thirds of the state from the afternoon into the evening. Meanwhile, in northern Utah light lingering snow will be possible through the afternoon as the chance for rain quickly comes to an end past midday from Salt Lake County northward. By tonight moisture move will move out of Utah as high pressure starts to set up shop.

Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will run cooler across the board today. In the northern half of the state, it will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday while in southern Utah it will be closer to 5-10. It will also be breezy and in southwestern Utah winds will continue to pick up through the afternoon. Some strong gusts will be possible, especially in gaps. As we go into tonight with clearing skies, we’ll cool off rather quickly. Most spots outside of lower elevations in southern Utah will drop to or below freezing.

For our St. Patrick’s Day with high pressure in place, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Even with more sunshine, we’ll only warm to near where we top out today. Still should be a great day for any outdoor festivities. By the close of the workweek, temperatures start to trend in an upward direction, and we jump above average for the start of our weekend. Saturday will bring more clouds and winds ahead of another approaching storm by Sunday. The storm on Sunday is looking more promising and there will be potential valley rain could transition to snow. Still, a lot of details to iron out in the days ahead, so stay tuned!

Bottom Line? An unsettled Wednesday with the chance for a few thunderstorms before a calm and cool St. Patrick’s Day.

Stay ahead of weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.