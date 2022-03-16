ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening set for luxury, dine-in cinema in north Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal
Cinergy Cinergy expects to open in north Charlotte this spring. (CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP)

CHARLOTTE — Cinergy Entertainment Group is expanding its footprint to the Carolinas with its first luxury dine-in cinema in north Charlotte.

The Dallas-based theater chain’s 52,000-square-foot location opens March 29. It is at 5336 Docia Crossing in the Prosperity Village Shopping Center.

That site was previously home to Studio Movie Grill, which opened in late 2019 — just before the pandemic hit. That chain later filed for bankruptcy and could not strike a new lease to reopen in Charlotte.

“The Charlotte market is fast growing and very attractive for a lot of reasons, but we were also opportunistic in that this was a brand new theatre,” says Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy Entertainment.

