Raised garden bed

THE WEATHER is starting to warm up, which means some people may be excited to start planning their springtime gardens. Before soil is even shoveled, here are three gardening tips meant to help save money and effort to check out. DON’T WASTE MONEY ON LINERS. TikToker and planting enthusiast...
The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, so in honor of the tremendous suffering and bravery of its citizens, we bring this post to you. Sunflowers in a garden are often the most mesmerizing plant going. Many of them tower over everything like watchful guardians, their fiery yellow blooms beaming towards the sun. For this reason alone, tons of gardeners, whether growing food or flowers, choose to cultivate sunflowers every year.
The Pawpaw tree (Asimina triloba) is an interesting fruit bearing tree that is native to the eastern and midwestern United States. The unique fruit is the largest edible native fruit of the U.S. Typically weighing 5 to 7 ounces, it can weigh up to a pound. Prior to the 1950’s...
At this time of year, it is important to start visualising how you want your garden to look when summertime comes around - and the chances are it will creep up sooner than you think. Lots of hard work needs to be done before then, but luckily, help is at...
A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a Louisiana sweet orange tree that is about 12 years old and stands about 15 feet high. It is partly spreading over my neighbor’s yard, and I cannot harvest most of the tree in recent years because the fruit are up so high. I need to cut back the portion that goes over the fence, and I want to prune back the top so the tree is lower, but I need some advice on how to accomplish this. Also, do you have a suggestion as to what to use to paint the cuts to prevent insects and disease? — John Burke.
Editor’s note: Readers have missed the 5 garden tips that our late colleague Jack Christensen used to provide, and so the tips are returning courtesy of our long-running columnist Joshua Siskin. Here are 5 things to do in the garden this week:. 1. Plant your vegetable garden now. It’s...
While pretty flower pots, hanging baskets and shrubs all create a picturesque scene, trees have the potential to add depth and height into any outdoor space. Planting a tree may seem daunting at first, but the right choice will create a striking focal point in your garden or transform a cluttered area into an open, peaceful haven.
If you’re looking to add some new life to your plant collection, whether indoors or outdoors, here’s an option that’s only gaining in popularity. According to experts, this summer’s most popular houseplant will be the bird of paradise, a tropical plant with unique flowers that could easily be mistaken for, as the name implies, a bird.
It’s happening! Spring is near, and it’s time to get busy in the garden! Carrie Petty, master gardener, joined us today with a few tips to help you start your garden off on the right foot this spring. Get out there and take some stock of what’s happened...
For our anniversary last year, my husband and I picked out two baby Meyer lemon trees at our local nursery. It wasn’t something we planned, but as we strolled the abundant aisles looking for gardening inspiration, we saw the lemon trees shining bright, and their light stopped us in our tracks.
Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
A surreal looking tree that grew to resemble a railed fence in Alabama is fueling social media debate over how such a thing could happen naturally. The tree is part of the heavily-forested 19,624-acre Barbour Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Alabama, according to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.
You don’t need a lot of space or a big budget to grow and enjoy garden-fresh bouquets. Just fill a few vacant spaces, add an extra row in garden beds or fill a container with easy-care flowers started from seeds. You’ll jump-start the season and enjoy earlier blooms by...
BBC presenter and botanist James Wong shared his DIY hanging garden on Instagram, which saves space while creating a stunning feature. Using simple IKEA shelving, the gardening pro demonstrated how he had made an impressive hanging garden feature wall. Using two floating shelves positioned out of line from each other,...
By Susan Shea During winter, I catch glimpses of crows as they fly swiftly over our valley, cawing, or gather in small groups to feed on roadkill along the highway. Sometimes I find their wandering tracks leading to holes in […]
March is the time of year to ignore garden news from balmier parts of the country, especially Facebook posts featuring greening landscapes with bright flowers and ripening vegetables. There is, in fact, plenty going on here – indoors. Bulb forcing experiment. The flowers I see on my windowsill in...
