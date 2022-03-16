ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Raised garden bed

Victoria Advocate
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany at home gardeners are switching to raised garden beds. These raised beds...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
One Green Planet

7 Reasons to Include Sunflowers in Your Garden

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, so in honor of the tremendous suffering and bravery of its citizens, we bring this post to you. Sunflowers in a garden are often the most mesmerizing plant going. Many of them tower over everything like watchful guardians, their fiery yellow blooms beaming towards the sun. For this reason alone, tons of gardeners, whether growing food or flowers, choose to cultivate sunflowers every year.
GARDENING
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Pawpaw trees are a unique garden project

The Pawpaw tree (Asimina triloba) is an interesting fruit bearing tree that is native to the eastern and midwestern United States. The unique fruit is the largest edible native fruit of the U.S. Typically weighing 5 to 7 ounces, it can weigh up to a pound. Prior to the 1950’s...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#Gardeners
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
NOLA.com

Thinking of pruning your trees? Don't make a single cut before reading Dan Gill's advice

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a Louisiana sweet orange tree that is about 12 years old and stands about 15 feet high. It is partly spreading over my neighbor’s yard, and I cannot harvest most of the tree in recent years because the fruit are up so high. I need to cut back the portion that goes over the fence, and I want to prune back the top so the tree is lower, but I need some advice on how to accomplish this. Also, do you have a suggestion as to what to use to paint the cuts to prevent insects and disease? — John Burke.
LOUISIANA STATE
San Bernardino County Sun

5 things to do in the garden this week: Get planting those vegetables

Editor’s note: Readers have missed the 5 garden tips that our late colleague Jack Christensen used to provide, and so the tips are returning courtesy of our long-running columnist Joshua Siskin. Here are 5 things to do in the garden this week:. 1. Plant your vegetable garden now. It’s...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Telegraph

The 20 best trees to plant in your garden for year-round interest

While pretty flower pots, hanging baskets and shrubs all create a picturesque scene, trees have the potential to add depth and height into any outdoor space. Planting a tree may seem daunting at first, but the right choice will create a striking focal point in your garden or transform a cluttered area into an open, peaceful haven.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This Tropical Plant Is This Summer’s Gardening Must-Have, According to Experts

If you’re looking to add some new life to your plant collection, whether indoors or outdoors, here’s an option that’s only gaining in popularity. According to experts, this summer’s most popular houseplant will be the bird of paradise, a tropical plant with unique flowers that could easily be mistaken for, as the name implies, a bird.
GARDENING
WISH-TV

Master Gardener Carrie Petty shares pre-spring gardening tips

It’s happening! Spring is near, and it’s time to get busy in the garden! Carrie Petty, master gardener, joined us today with a few tips to help you start your garden off on the right foot this spring. Get out there and take some stock of what’s happened...
GARDENING
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
Lexington Herald-Leader

Bizarre-looking tree grows limbs that resemble fence rails in Alabama. Here’s how

A surreal looking tree that grew to resemble a railed fence in Alabama is fueling social media debate over how such a thing could happen naturally. The tree is part of the heavily-forested 19,624-acre Barbour Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Alabama, according to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.
WILDLIFE
Cape Gazette

From seed to bouquet, grow your own flowers for cutting

You don’t need a lot of space or a big budget to grow and enjoy garden-fresh bouquets. Just fill a few vacant spaces, add an extra row in garden beds or fill a container with easy-care flowers started from seeds. You’ll jump-start the season and enjoy earlier blooms by...
GARDENING
goodhousekeeping.com

Indoor gardening expert James Wong shares his stunning DIY hanging garden

BBC presenter and botanist James Wong shared his DIY hanging garden on Instagram, which saves space while creating a stunning feature. Using simple IKEA shelving, the gardening pro demonstrated how he had made an impressive hanging garden feature wall. Using two floating shelves positioned out of line from each other,...
GARDENING
Fatherly

Permanent Daylight Savings Would Change Every Family Forever — But There’s a Catch

If there’s only one thing all parents can agree on, it’s that time changes are the absolute worst—and it looks like every single member of the Senate agrees. Yesterday, in a unanimous vote, members of the Senate agreed that time changes need to come to an end, and starting in November 2023, we will live in perpetual daylight savings time (the time we just sprung forward into) if the bill passes the House and then makes its way to the President’s desk without a veto by him.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mountain Times

Crows in winter

By Susan Shea During winter, I catch glimpses of crows as they fly swiftly over our valley, cawing, or gather in small groups to feed on roadkill along the highway. Sometimes I find their wandering tracks leading to holes in […] Read More The post Crows in winter appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Spring gardening starts indoors

March is the time of year to ignore garden news from balmier parts of the country, especially Facebook posts featuring greening landscapes with bright flowers and ripening vegetables. There is, in fact, plenty going on here – indoors. Bulb forcing experiment. The flowers I see on my windowsill in...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy