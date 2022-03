As gas prices skyrocket, Uber and Lyft want riders to foot the bill. DoorDash doesn’t want customers — or drivers — to worry about it. DoorDash is rolling out a “Gas Rewards Program” that gives U.S. delivery drivers a prepaid business Visa debit card, which offers 10% cash back on gas, the company said Wednesday. Drivers could receive anywhere from $1.65 to $2 back per gallon, and they can use the card even when they’re not working, according DoorDash.

