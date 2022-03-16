Black Rifle Coffee Parent Swings to Q4 Loss; Boosts Revenue Outlook

BRCC is a veteran-themed, premium coffee brand. The Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRC Inc. (BRCC)) is a relatively new entrant (set up only in 2014) in the US coffee market which is estimated to be valued at over $45bn+(BRCC’s own addressable market is estimated to be around $28bn). BRCC attempts to differentiate itself from its peers by positioning itself as something of a premium, niche, community-based brand, designed to appeal to the patriotic side of the general populace. The underlying theme of the company is that it is highly veteran-focussed; the company was incidentally founded by a former green beret (who also is the current CEO), is controlled by veterans, and half the current 550-600 odd employee base is made up of veterans, reservists, and veteran spouses (incidentally, the long-term goal of the company is to hire 10000 veterans). There’s also an altruistic aspect of BRCC, in that they provide coffee donations to military and first responder units (in 2021 alone, they donated over $3m worth of coffee).

