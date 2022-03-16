ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Rifle Coffee Parent Swings to Q4 Loss; Boosts Revenue Outlook

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRC Inc., (BRCC) - Get BRC Inc Class A Report the parent of coffee retailer and coffee-bar operator Black Rifle Coffee, swung to a fourth-quarter loss from a year-earlier profit as inflation lifted costs of production and shipping, among other factors. For all of 2022, Black Rifle boosted its...

