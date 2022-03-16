ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Harris deputy press secretary departing for Pentagon

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEKDe_0ehJrVrP00
© Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Vice President Harris’ deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh is leaving the White House to work at the Pentagon, according to a memo sent to staff by communications director Jamal Simmons .

Singh has worked for Harris for more than two years, including on the Biden-Harris campaign and during the transition period.

“We will miss her institutional knowledge, strategic counsel and rapid-fire e-mail fingers,” Simmons wrote in the memo to staff, which was obtained by The Hill. It was not immediately clear what role Singh will assume at the Defense Department.

Singh’s departure was announced along with a broader reshuffling of the vice president’s communications team.

Simmons said Ernesto Apreza, who has been working at the White House Office of Public Engagement, would move over to the vice president’s office as a new deputy press secretary.

Herbie Ziskend, Harris’ deputy communications director, is being promoted to senior adviser for communications.

And Rachel Palermo, an assistant press secretary in Harris’ office, is being promoted to deputy communications director.

The vice president’s office also recently brought on Tate Mitchell from the Small Business Administration to serve as press operations coordinator, according to a White House official. Mitchell worked on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Harris’ team has undergone some staffing changes in recent months. Simmons was brought on in January to replace Ashley Etienne , who departed as the vice president’s communications director at the end of last year. Symone Sanders also left her role as Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson and has since taken a job at MSNBC.

The changes come as Harris is expected to ramp up her domestic travel to promote the administration’s achievements.

Comments / 4

jp
2d ago

Harris was never qualified for VP. It won't matter who is on her staff. Her performance on the international stage was embarrassing . This dynamic duo is killing the economy, wokeness, runaway inflation, giving away the store to get a bad deal with Iran, gas around $5 a gallon and pipe dreaming of magically going electric overnight. I don't think America can survive four years of this administration. Feels like the Carter administration 2.0

Reply
7
Shannon G. Carter Rutledge
2d ago

"Harris is expected to ramp up her domestic travel to promote the administration’s achievements."This statement was actually in a news article, covering the departure of Kamala's Deputy Press Secretary who is taking a position at the Pentagon. Kamala's domestic travel plans should only be a few days, as there are NO administrative achievements to promote. All she will be doing is burning tons of jet fuel.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Sharp-elbowed White House press secretary Jen Psaki laughs-off question that she is looking for a job a CNN or MSNBC after saying she planned to quit current role in 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at reports she'll be replacing out-going MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow or fired CNN talking head Chris Cuomo. Media reporter Dylan Byers reported Thursday that the heads of NBC News, MSNBC and CNN have all trekked down to D.C. from New York to court the fiery Biden mouthpiece for a major role in their networks.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Former press secretary to Ukrainian president says it would be 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes president

The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't holding back when it comes to her not so cozy feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris. "It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency," Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris' Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Symone Sanders
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Jill Biden makes fun of her husband’s VP confusion as poll shows most Americans question Joe Biden’s mental capacity

Jill Biden appeared to mock her husband’s repeated mix-ups of calling Kamala Harris the president of the United States.The first lady mistakenly introduced the vice president as the president during a White House event to mark Black History Month."Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the Uni… the vice president," she began before the room broke out in laughter and applause.The actual president turned in Ms Harris’ direction before lifting his arms and bowing his head in feigned defeat, going along with the joke."I just said to make you laugh," Ms Biden said to explain fumble.Mr Biden comes under increased...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Press Secretary#Biden#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
Reuters

White House denies executive privilege for former Trump advisers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it is denying executive privilege to advisers of former President Donald Trump, whose testimony is being sought by a congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. In letters dated Feb. 28, a White House lawyer explained to former Trump...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

511K+
Followers
61K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy