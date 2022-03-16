ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Two Arrested In Virginia In Connection With Brockton Murder

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BROCKTON (CBS) – Police in Virginia tracked down two people wanted for a murder in Brockton.

Twenty-four-year-old Brima Koroma, of Boston, was shot and killed on East Street in Brockton on Wednesday.

The Plymouth District Attorney said Brendan Fernandes and Destiny Fontes Silie drove awy from the scene of the crime in a blue car. Today, Virginia State Police found them.

Fernandes is facing a murder charge and Silie will be charged as an accessory after the fact.

