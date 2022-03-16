ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tinashe Takes ‘Tomb Raider’ Inspiration to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in Edgy Outfit & Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tinashe knows how to make an edgy statement during high-profile appearances. The “2 On” singer was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set in LA on Tuesday in an eye-catching look.

Tinashe went with a “Tomb Raider”-inspired outfit that included a black bralette with a plunging neckline. On the lower half, she wore black underwear that matched. She also threw on a pair of black fishnets for a chic touch.

She elected to wear a black choker and a silver necklace for an extra glimmer. Her outfit, which nodded style elements from the hit action movie starring Angelina Jolie, also encompassed a black leather garter belt that featured black leather straps and silver buckles and hardware that added that solidified her vibe. The “Slumber Party” singer also wore a pair of black leather fingerless gloves. As for her tresses, she went with a unique presentation opting for blond roots and black ends for a dramatic finish.

To complete everything, she slipped on a pair of tall black leather boots that unified her attire. The shoes had a rounded toe and slick uppers that shone in the light.

The “Bouncin” singer has a trendy sartorial aesthetic that showcases her versatility. For example, recently, she wore a sheer dress, leather bra and platform Mary Janes for Justin Bieber’s concert after-party for a sleek appearance.

Tinashe has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Juicy Couture and John Frieda Hair Care. She has even collaborated on a shoe collection with ShoeDazzle .

Pop on a pair of tall black leather boots for a refined look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6i72_0ehJr4MH00
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Prada Pointed Toe Knee High Boots, $1,450 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9A7g_0ehJr4MH00
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Norah Tall Chill Boot, $425 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZQU6_0ehJr4MH00
CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Easy Rider Mid Calf 35, $795 .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stands Tall in 6-Inch Heels, Green Velvet Gown & Diamonds at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga stepped out in her latest look that exuded movie star glamour—with a twist—at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The musician hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley. For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” star stepped out in a sweeping custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The elegant number was composed of dark green silk and velvet, featuring twisted textures, a deep neckline and flowing train. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a black feather-covered clutch, as well as sparkling diamond and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Tamara Mellon
Person
Justine Skye
Person
Yara Shahidi
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Edgy Outfit Boots
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Woods Delivers Emotional Speech in Red Minidress and Butterfly Heels at World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Sam Alexis Woods, daughter of golfing legend Tiger Woods, floats like a butterfly in her latest look. On Wednesday, the World Gold Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla., where the 14-year-old helped honor her father as one of the inductees. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in the sport and included new members Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins. Emotions were running high for Sam and Tiger during the presentation, where she gave an emotional speech that brought tears to her father’s eyes. From referencing...
GOLF
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Planning On Having Babies In Polynesia’ As She Shares More Vacation Photos

Britney Spears is feeling her freedom and she’s ready to make some more babies with fiance Sam Asghari!. Britney Spears’ recent trip to Hawaii with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, must have made quite an impact on the 40-year-old “Stronger” singer and her hunky hubby-to-be! On March 3, Britney and Sam jetted out of L.A. to a tropical paradise to celebrate Sam’s birthday, which was that same day. After sharing a ton of photos of their romantic getaway, Britney shocked fans today when she announced that she posted a photo of herself topless in the sand, along with a caption that said, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's Brief Embrace at the SAG Awards Has the Whole Internet Spiraling

Click here to read the full article. At Sunday night’s SAG Awards, there was a major A-list celebrity reunion that had fans wishing it was 2019 all over again. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a moment at the ceremony that was reminiscent of their cozy and cuddly award show season when A Star Is Born was nominated. Wearing a stunning white Armani Privé gown and dripping in diamonds by Tiffany & Co., Lady Gaga showed up looking picture-perfect to see her former co-star. The cameras captured them in a warm embrace with the “Poker Face” singer closing her eyes while snuggling...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

On Rihanna’s Magnificent Bad-Gal Maternity Style

Just when you thought maternity style was all dungarees and Breton stripes, Rihanna, the patron saint of memorable looks, entered the chat in a vintage Chanel pink puffer and bejeweled belly chains. Ever since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, her maternity wear has been the talk of the town (by town I mean Twitter). People (by people I mean Twitter) have been falling over themselves to critique the appropriateness of her choices as an expectant mother: too short, too sheer, too brief.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Dua Lipa Wore A Printed Mini Skirt With Thigh-High Feathered Boots

Have you heard or, better yet, seen? Mini skirts are everywhere right now. From the Fall 2022 runways to celebrity outfits, the tiny silhouette is a massive trend, and the latest famous face to try on the look is Dua Lipa. The pop star took a break from her Future Nostalgia tour to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a designer couture ensemble that just made its debut, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kanye West and Chaney Jones Go Matching in Sleek All-Black Outfits for Lakers Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kanye West and Chaney Jones continue to show how chic monochromatic dressing can be. The “Flashing Lights” rapper and his rumored girlfriend, Chaney Jones, attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards basketball game on Friday, where the two decided to go toned-down while watching in floor seats. West went with a pair of tall black rubber boots that featured raised treads on the of the shoes for maximum grip and support. Also, the...
NBA
Footwear News

Footwear News

100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy