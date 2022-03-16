ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’ Is Restocking in March

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qWhg_0ehJr3TY00

Click here to read the full article.

Update: March 16, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. ET

The original iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 is returning to sneaker shelves soon.

The sportswear giant announced on its Yeezy release calendar today that the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” style is restocking next week, a beloved iteration of Kanye West’s running-inspired lifestyle shoe that made its debut in November 2017.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” sports a predominantly gray mesh-based upper that’s coupled with black suede overlay panels on the sides while blue panels appear at the forefoot. Breaking up the look is neon yellow shoelaces, a white Boost-cushioned midsole with orange hits on the heel and a black rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” has restocked a handful of times since its debut, including in August 2019 when the style was released in full-family sizing for the first time.

According to Adidas Originals on Twitter, the Adidas Yeezy 700 “Wave Runner” restock will take place on March 22 via the Confirmed app in North America and Europe, Yeezysupply.com and on the Adidas app in select countries. The shoe will be available exclusively in adult sizing and will come with a $300 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the new Yeezy 700 V3 “Mono Safflower” and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bone” are also releasing on March 18 and March 21, respectively.

What We Originally Reported on April 19, 2021

A beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 style is reportedly receiving a restock this summer.

The Yeezy insider account @YeezyMafia shared images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner,” which is the original colorway of the silhouette that debuted in November 2017. According to the aforementioned account, the style is making its way back to shelves in August but a release date wasn’t specified.

This popular iteration of the Kanye West-designed dad shoe boasts a gray-based color scheme decorating the mesh upper that’s paired with black suede overlay panels while subtle blue accents appear at the forefoot. Adding to the design are neon yellow shoelaces, a chunky Boost-cushioned midsole with orange accents on the sides, and a black outsole.

Although @YeezyMafia shared the early info on Instagram, the restock of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” has not been confirmed by the brand.

For sneaker fans who aren’t interested in waiting until summer to buy a pair, you can pick up the original 2017 release now on various resale sites.

On StockX, the style at the time of publication is reselling for an average price of $528 with a low asking price of $532 at a price of 10 and as high as $1,824 for a men’s size 16.

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” (2017), $528 and up; StockX.com

The same sneaker is also reselling on GOAT with the lowest asking price of $559 for a men’s size 8.5 and upwards of $2,000 for a men’s size 16.

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” (2017), $559 and up; GOAT.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kanye West and Chaney Jones Go Matching in Sleek All-Black Outfits for Lakers Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kanye West and Chaney Jones continue to show how chic monochromatic dressing can be. The “Flashing Lights” rapper and his rumored girlfriend, Chaney Jones, attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards basketball game on Friday, where the two decided to go toned-down while watching in floor seats. West went with a pair of tall black rubber boots that featured raised treads on the of the shoes for maximum grip and support. Also, the...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

Dunks, Jordans And More Unveiled In The Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022

Since 2004, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle has raised over $30 million to assist OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in its efforts in pioneering research and specialized patient care. Recognized for its humanitarian goals, the Doerbecher Freestyle has also marked one of the most important events in the world of sneakers as enthusiasts gather to support a worthy cause in the best way they know how – buying sneakers. After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doernbecher Freestyle returns in 2022 with seven spirited designs created by patient-designers who worked closely with Nike’s internal design team.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 in Yellow

With a number of x Air Force 1s surfacing the internet in the past months following Virgil Abloh’s posthumous Fall/Winter 2022 LV men’s runway show, we got a look at the bold yellow pair from the 8 color pack. DJ Khalid recently showcased his early coveted edition in red to add to his ever-growing collection.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High “Court Purple” Appears For Women

The Nike Dunk High is having more than a moment. Thanks to high-profile co-signs, playful Nike SB collaborations and its similarity to the ever-coveted Air Jordan 1, the shoe has transcended sport and become a fashion and cultural icon. Taking a break from the dozens of multi-color ensemble that it’s...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” Releases Tomorrow

All-Star Weekend is very nearly here, and among Jordan Brand’s contribution is the long-anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal.”. In palette, the pair bears a very close resemblance to the same-named Air Jordan 7 from 1992, albeit with touches true to MJ’s third signature. Among them, the Elephant Print is surely the most noteworthy feature, as it dresses the toe, eye stay, and heel with bolder, more pronounced cracks. A white tumbled leather, then, constructs the shoe’s upper, while the colorway’s focal “Cardinal Red” and “Light Curry” outfit the accents adjacent.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Adidas Originals#Yeezy Boost#Confirmed#Yeezysupply Com
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives Converse’s Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive Makeover

Click here to read the full article. The hands-free Chuck Taylors bring Nike’s FlyEase technology to its Converse brand for the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBarron's 'Most Sustainable' List Suggests It Pays to Care About ESGFrom Gucci to Ugg to Nike, Next-Gen Materials Gaining GroundJust Succ It: Nike Pressures Small Biz on Name ChangeBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vogue

Pregnant Rihanna’s Coperni Crop Top Celebrates Her Bump

It’s not what you’re thinking. Despite the guests, the goodie bags, and the, ahem, personalised sports car, this is not Rihanna’s baby shower. Rather, the pregnant singer pulled another sensational non-maternity look out of the bag for a Fenty Beauty launch in LA. Rihanna’s long-sleeved silver crop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Seeing Green: Tinker Hatfield Remakes the Air Max 1 for Oregon’s Ducks

Tinker Hatfield’s latest Nike sneaker is so elusive that the designer himself doesn’t even have a pair. Nor has he seen the final thing, a retro Air Max 1 blasted with shades of radiant grass and forest green, in person. In this era of Zoom design sessions and products made remotely, he’s not been able to keep close track of the shoes.
OREGON STATE
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Meet The 26-Year-Old Fashion Designer Who Designed A Custom Corset For Cardi B

Cierra Boyd talks sustainability in fashion, Cardi B, and more in an exclusive interview with ESSENCE GU. In 2018, fashion designer Cierra Boyd participated in a design competition in her native Ohio. One of the challenges? To not use fabric on a design. It was a head-scratcher, but once she came across footage of someone making a mask out of sneakers, a lightbulb went off. She was going to make a corset out of shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Sulfur"

Kanye West has been going full steam ahead as of late in terms of new product launches. The creative genius has promoted his new DONDA 2 with album merch, released the first batch of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga and further built out with footwear catalog with adidas. As expected, the latter will continue to grow at rapid speeds throughout the year, and one iteration that will be arriving in the coming months is the.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Air Jordan Styles Are Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Three sold-out Air Jordan styles will soon be available again when they restock on the Nike SNKRS app soon. The sportswear giant teased via its latest “This Week in SNKRS” series that a previously-released makeup of Michael Jordan’s popular Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and Air Jordan 13 signature basketball sneakers are restocking this week. Despite the teaser, the specific style for each iteration wasn’t revealed by the brand but sneaker leak...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy