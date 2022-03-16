The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’ Is Restocking in March

Click here to read the full article.

Update: March 16, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. ET

The original iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 is returning to sneaker shelves soon.

The sportswear giant announced on its Yeezy release calendar today that the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” style is restocking next week, a beloved iteration of Kanye West’s running-inspired lifestyle shoe that made its debut in November 2017.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” sports a predominantly gray mesh-based upper that’s coupled with black suede overlay panels on the sides while blue panels appear at the forefoot. Breaking up the look is neon yellow shoelaces, a white Boost-cushioned midsole with orange hits on the heel and a black rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” has restocked a handful of times since its debut, including in August 2019 when the style was released in full-family sizing for the first time.

According to Adidas Originals on Twitter, the Adidas Yeezy 700 “Wave Runner” restock will take place on March 22 via the Confirmed app in North America and Europe, Yeezysupply.com and on the Adidas app in select countries. The shoe will be available exclusively in adult sizing and will come with a $300 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the new Yeezy 700 V3 “Mono Safflower” and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bone” are also releasing on March 18 and March 21, respectively.

What We Originally Reported on April 19, 2021

A beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 style is reportedly receiving a restock this summer.

The Yeezy insider account @YeezyMafia shared images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner,” which is the original colorway of the silhouette that debuted in November 2017. According to the aforementioned account, the style is making its way back to shelves in August but a release date wasn’t specified.

This popular iteration of the Kanye West-designed dad shoe boasts a gray-based color scheme decorating the mesh upper that’s paired with black suede overlay panels while subtle blue accents appear at the forefoot. Adding to the design are neon yellow shoelaces, a chunky Boost-cushioned midsole with orange accents on the sides, and a black outsole.

Although @YeezyMafia shared the early info on Instagram, the restock of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” has not been confirmed by the brand.

For sneaker fans who aren’t interested in waiting until summer to buy a pair, you can pick up the original 2017 release now on various resale sites.

On StockX, the style at the time of publication is reselling for an average price of $528 with a low asking price of $532 at a price of 10 and as high as $1,824 for a men’s size 16.

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” (2017), $528 and up; StockX.com

The same sneaker is also reselling on GOAT with the lowest asking price of $559 for a men’s size 8.5 and upwards of $2,000 for a men’s size 16.

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” (2017), $559 and up; GOAT.com

