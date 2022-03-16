Killeen police officer in custody for assault charge, domestic disturbance

A Killeen police officer is in custody for an assault charge after he was involved in a domestic disturbance at his home.

Killeen police said on Wednesday, March 2 they received notification from the Georgetown Police Department of an investigation regarding the conduct of off-duty police officer, James Craigg.

"Georgetown Police were notified of a domestic disturbance that had occurred involving a Killeen Police Officer while off-duty," said KPD. "Through the investigation, it revealed that the officer had been involved in a domestic disturbance at his residence in Georgetown."

An arrested warrant was obtained, according to Killeen police, charging the 40-year-old officer with assault with bodily injury on a family member.

"Craigg has been with the Department since February of 2007 and is assigned to the Patrol Division," said police. "He is currently on administrative leave with pay while an Internal Affairs investigation is completed."

Killeen police said as a civil service agency they must "follow the local Civil Service Rules and state law that outlines the due process procedures for allegations of misconduct." The process includes an employee's pay status.

“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty," said Killeen Police Chief Kimble. "The criminal investigation is being investigated by the Georgetown Police Department and the Killeen Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules.”

