ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Remembering a Chula Vista grandfather lost to COVID

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkbLE_0ehJqXWE00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Two years into the pandemic, loved ones of those lost to COVID say the deaths continue to have enduring impact on their lives.

“I think about him every day. For sure, every day,” said Claudia Martinez.

For Martinez, a year-and-a-half later, the grief over the death of her father, Raul, still lingers.

“I have good and bad days. I’m not going to lie. It's tough, especially since we didn't get to say goodbye,” said Martinez.

Raul, a diabetic, first became sick with COVID in August 2020. He was placed on a ventilator in late September and passed away less than 24 hours later.

Raul, a retired CHP officer, a father of 4, and a grandfather of 9, passed away at the age of 70.

Because of COVID restrictions, the family was not allowed to be with him in the end.

When asked what she missed the most about her father, Claudia answered, “Laughing with him, sharing stories, his hugs.”

The death of Raul, who died before the vaccines came out, had a big impact when it came to her family getting vaccinated.

"My family, for the most part, didn't hesitate to get the vaccine, regardless of what we did and didn’t know, or what our political views were,” said Martinez.

As for honoring her father’s memory, loved ones try to focus on celebrating his life.

“We get together, often at my parents’ house, reminisce, tell stories, laugh at him, play his music … just to try to feel close to him,” said Martinez.

Her father, Raul, is among the countless lives lost to COVID, including more than 5,000 in San Diego County.

Martinez hopes something emerges from all the pain.

“I'd hope we could all learn to care for one another … If you can be careful, why not?” said Martinez.

Raul Martinez, a Vietnam Veteran, is buried at Miramar National Cemetery.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Ukrainian family reunited after CBP separation in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Ukrainian family separated at the San Ysidro Port of Entry is back together and speaking out for the first time since the entire ordeal. Lena Kara was separated from her nursing six-month-old baby for nearly nine days by Customs and Border Protection after the family attempted to claim asylum by driving up to the Port of Entry in San Ysidro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chula Vista, CA
Society
Chula Vista, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Society
Chula Vista, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vietnam Veteran#Chp
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego tourism on path to recovery

Two years ago San Diego’s hotels cleared out, the cruise ships disappeared from the waterfront, and one fo the region’s biggest industries basically shut down as the Coronavirus outbreak hit. Come 2022, the tourism industry is along the path to recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy