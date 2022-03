Manchester United are expected to keep Cristiano Ronaldo next season, despite ongoing speculation about his future at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old has a contract until 2023. But the future of Marcus Rashford is less certain. He has already made clear his frustration at a lack of playing time and is now attracting interest from Barcelona. The England forward will only have one year left on his contract come the summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO