Dixmont woman releases egg cookbook

Within a couple minutes of reading the introduction to Lisa Steele's new cookbook, "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways," I had learned more about eggs than I have in the past decade of being a food editor. For example, did you know that you should store your eggs pointy side down so that the yolk stays centered in the white? Or that the label that you should actually care about on a carton of grocery store eggs is “Certified Humane Pasture-Raised"? Or that the trick for peeling hard-boiled eggs is that you should steam them instead of boil them?

