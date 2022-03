“Legacy matters. How you live your life, what you leave behind,” Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) says in the teaser for his new series. In addition to that new preview, IMDb TV has announced that Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Friday, May 6. And in the new series, picking up after the seven-season run of Bosch on Prime Video, he may have quit being a cop with the Los Angeles Police Department (which made a lot of noise), but his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), is following in his footsteps while he’s busy working private cases.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO