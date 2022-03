James Wiseman‘s latest setback comes at a bad time for the Warriors, who were hoping to get him back on the court before the end of the season, but coach Steve Kerr said that won’t be a factor in any decisions about Wiseman’s health, writes Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Wiseman has been playing in the G League, but will have to miss Sunday’s game after experiencing swelling in his right knee.

NBA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO