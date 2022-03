Wouldn’t it be great if there really were secret societies holding ancient knowledge and the power to save the world? Maybe, maybe not, but if they had members played by Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Debi Mazer, it’s a good bet we’d be fine either way. Luckily that’s the case in “The Pentaverate,” an upcoming Netflix series created by Mike Myers about a centuries-old organization (The Pentaverate) that ostensibly exists to save the world. But, based on the first trailer, appears to not be that great at it.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO