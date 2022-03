Click here to read the full article. Call your designer, get your hair done, and don’t forget to swab your nostrils — it’s finally time to party as Academy Awards week comes out of the pandemic. While there’s some of the old standards returning after a year’s dormancy during Covid, largely MIA this year are any studio-or-streamer sponsored parties/dinners (except for Warner Bros). But of course, they always can pop up as we head down the runway toward Oscar gold. Please send any event or party details to anthony@deadline.com. Most events are by invite-only. TUESDAY, MARCH 22 8:30AM: 5th Annual EMILY’s List –...

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO