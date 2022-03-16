Raiders to hold tent sale with discounted team gear outside Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday announced on Friday that it will now be named Cowabunga Canyon. Now, with two water parks in the Las Vegas Valley, the company will offer one season pass valid for both parks. According to a news release, the new Cowabunga Vegas Pass entitles passholders to unlimited entry into both parks throughout the 2022 season, free parking, 15% off food, drinks and treats (excluding alcoholic drinks), and the convenience of a cashless pay wristband for in-park use.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO